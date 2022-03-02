Andy Reid: Matt Nagy coaching Mahomes ‘better than a jelly donut’

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 30: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs fires up the crowd after the team was introduced before in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy’s return while on the SiriusXM Blitz and referred to the chance to coach Patrick Mahomes in a way only he knows how.

Nagy was fired by the Chicago Bears following the 2021 season after four years as the head coach.

“I wasn’t sure he wanted to do this, you know, after being a head coach do you want to come back and coach a position,” Reid said. “But he’s fired up about it.”

Host Bruce Murray joked with Reid, saying the idea of coming back to be a position coach is made a lot easier when you have Mahomes to work with.

“That’s better than a jelly donut!” Reid replied.

Nagy served as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator for the 2016 and 2017 seasons after spending time as the QBs coach from 2013 to 2015.

“Gotta love Big Red!! Gonna be fun having my guy Nagy back in the building!!” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacted on Twitter.