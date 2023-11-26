LAS VEGAS — With a 31-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid became the winningest coach in franchise history.

It was Reid’s 125th win, surpassing legendary HC Hank Stram who sat at 124.

Reid is also the winningest coach in Philadelphia Eagles history with 130 wins in 14 years.

He is the first coach in NFL history to own the wins record for multiple franchises.

The 65-year-old has led the Chiefs to seven straight AFC West titles and two Super Bowls since joining the franchise in 2013.

The defending Super Bowl Champions are currently the top seed in the AFC once again in 2023 at 8-3.