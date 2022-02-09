Andy Reid to speak at John Madden memorial

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 03: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will be one of eight speakers during a memorial for the late John Madden at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California on Monday, February 14.

Reid will be joined by Steve Mariucci, Art Shell, Lesley Visser, Matt Millen, Ron Rivera, Stan Bunger and John Madden’s son, Mike Madden, in honoring the legendary coach and broadcaster.

Madden died in December at the age of 85.

Tickets for the memorial are available for purchase online with proceeds going to Madden Charities to provide the youth of Oakland with educational opportunities,

The Chiefs and the rest of the NFL paid homage to Madden during the week 17 matchups with a moment of silence before each game.

“He was a players’ guy. He would talk to them, communicate, and he did the same with us, with the fans on TV. I mean, that’s what he did,” Reid said. “That’s why we all loved him. He kind of taught us the game in a simple way where everybody felt like they could go play, so that was great.”