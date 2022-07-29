KANSAS CITY, Mo. — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is the home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

After an offseason of speculation about the possibility of moving the team to another location, and even another state, Chief’s President and CEO Clark Hunt said the organization’s first choice is to stay put.

“Yes, that would be our number one priority. We’re gonna evaluate all options obviously. We’ve gotta figure out what’s best for the franchise and what’s best for the fanbase, but it starts with evaluating Arrowhead and that’s where we are right now,” Hunt said Friday at Chiefs Training Camp.

A massive evaluation of the stadium is underway. It will assess what Arrowhead currently has, and a facility the Chiefs will need decades from now.

“What I’ve learned through the process is it’s not a very simple answer when you’re trying to make a decision on whether a building can go another 25 or 30 years starting in 8 years from now,” Hunt said.

Earlier this spring Kevin Clark of the Ringer reported Chiefs President Mark Donovan said the team had considered options in the state of Kansas, and had been pitched by Kansas developers as it debated what to do about its future home.

Kansas lawmakers even set aside millions in a fund to build a new stadium for a professional sports team.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said the state would compete with anyone who tried to convince the Chiefs to relocate.

Friday morning at training camp Hunt did not mention previous chatter about the organization considering a jump to Kansas, or moving anywhere else.

“We’re very hopeful that we will be able to renovate Arrowhead when the time comes. But we’re still probably a year plus away from being able to make that determination,” Hunt said.

Hunt and the rest of the organization is instead focused on the upcoming NFL season.

He is also working with city leaders and FIFA on upgrading Arrowhead Stadium for the 2026 World Cup, which would happen before the Chief’s lease on the stadium expires in 2031.