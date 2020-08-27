Arrowhead Stadium could be used as a polling location for November election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many Kansas City Chiefs fans will likely miss out on the Arrowhead Stadium experience this fall, due to limited seating during the pandemic.

But thousands of city residents may yet find themselves heading out to Arrowhead for a different reason this fall. And not on a Sunday.

The Chiefs are hoping to open Arrowhead as a polling location for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

“We’ve got a plan right now, which is not final,” said Mark Donovan, Chiefs president. “We want to make Arrowhead a polling location. We want to create an opportunity for people to come to Arrowhead and vote.”

Donovan made the comments in a Zoom conference Wednesday during a conversation regarding voter outreach and engagement.

If the plan is approved, only residents registered to vote within the city boundaries would be allowed to cast a ballot at the stadium.

Lauri Ealom, director of the Kansas City Board of Election Commissioners, said she hasn’t had extensive conversations with the Chiefs about the idea. Even so, she likes what she’s heard.

“I think it’s really intriguing, the whole concept, of having a stadium as a polling location,” Ealom said. “However, logistically there’s a lot of things that would need to be worked out.”

Ealom pointed to issues like public transportation, parking and staffing for such a large enterprise. But she’s intrigued to explore the idea.

“Absolutely, it’s a wonderful idea,” Ealom said. “And I appreciate even the partnership because that could be the emerging of a partnership that could be wonderful, even for the future.”