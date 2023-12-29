KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans should prepare for another celebrity sighting this Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

While Chiefs Kingdom might be used to seeing Taylor Swift in a suite by now, this weekend ’90s and early 2000s pop fans will be in for a treat as the Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Backstreet Boys member Kevin Richardson is set to be this week’s Drum Honoree on the GEHA Deck, pumping up Chiefs fans before the AFC matchup.

Richardson, a Kentucky native, is a longtime Chiefs fan and his wife is from the Kansas City area.

Backstreet Boys fans will most likely remember Richardson as the “older brother” of the group, in a way.

He notoriously left the boy band in 2006 to pursue other projects and start a family but didn’t stay away long. In 2012, Backstreet Boys announced Richardson had permanently rejoined the group.

The Chiefs are plan to welcome Nashville duo Goldpine to sing the national anthem on Sunday. A KC-130 tanker from the 139th Airlift Wing of the Missouri National Guard will conduct a flyover.

Parking gates open at 11 a.m., and stadium gates open at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The Chiefs kick off against the Bengals at 3:25 p.m. as they aim to win the AFC West.