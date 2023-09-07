ST. LOUIS – A new NFL season kicks off on Thursday, and the return of cooler weather has local restaurants hoping people take advantage of their outdoor spaces to watch the first game.

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions in the season opener Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. and your local NBC affiliate will carry the broadcast.

At Ballpark Village, they’re preparing for the big game Thursday evening. For those outdoor watch parties, they couldn’t ask for a more perfect night weather wise. Temperatures will hover around the 70s.

“We’ve battled those temperatures all summer. It’s nice to be able to enjoy some nice evenings as we approach the fall,” said Andrew Dreyer, the entertainment manager at Ballpark Village.

Dreyer said it’s perfect football weather for the first game. With the Chiefs based in Missouri, it’s a team near and dear to the hearts of some.

Yeah, we’re excited to have some Chiefs fans down here. You know we have a couple of viewing options outside right here in the plaza. As well as inside at Bally Sports Live! I’m excited to kick football season off and get some football fans back in here,” he said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

And the fun doesn’t stop after Thursday with the weekend weather also looking great.

“We’re going to have quite the weekend with college football on Saturday. The Guns and Roses concert at Busch Stadium. Weather’s looking like we’re going to be able to open the roof up inside,” said Dreyer.

And this will be the first NFL Sunday with the new 65-foot-wide LED TV inside Bally Sports Live! They can run up to eight games on at once, including the St. Louis Cardinals series finale Thursday against the Atlanta Braves.

There’s a Chiefs Watch Party down the street in Soulard at the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten that starts at 6 p.m.