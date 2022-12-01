KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid is very confident heading into a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13.

Reid, who is in his first year with the Chiefs, told reporters he would lock up Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, but later posted on Twitter that he meant to say tight end Hayden Hurst.

Led by quarterback Joe Burrow and returning core of electric wide receivers, Cincinnati beat the Chiefs twice last season, including an AFC Championship loss at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium that cost Kansas City a third-straight appearance in the Super Bowl.

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was not a fan of Reid’s comments and told the veteran safety to put his money where his mouth is.

“Let’s put some money on it big time,” Chase responded on Twitter.

“Y’all welcome for the extra motivation. Ima see you Sunday champ,” Reid replied.

In last season’s regular season matchup, Chase caught 11 passes for 266 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

In the AFC Championship, Chase was limited, comparatively, to 6 catches, 54 receiving yards and a touchdown. Higgins had 100 receiving yards in that game.

Reid was not a part of either matchup, but the rest of the Chiefs know that although it’s just another regular season game, there is a little extra motivation.

The AFC Championship rematch kicks off from Paycor Stadium at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, December 4.