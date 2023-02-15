GLENDALE, Ariz. – One young, dedicated Kansas City Chiefs fan from St. Louis witnessed an epic Super Bowl comeback in-person, a dream fulfilled through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Gavin, a 12-year-old boy battling a nervous system disorder, attended Super Bowl LVII with his family and 16 other Make-A-Wish children.

The Chiefs rallied from a double-digit deficit and scored 17 fourth-quarter points. A go-ahead field goal in the final minute helped secure Kansas City’s second Super Bowl title in four years.

For Gavin, watching the Chiefs celebrate on the field was the best part of an action-packed weekend.

“Sunday was the best day of [his] life,” said Gavin’s mother Barbara via the Make-A-Wish Foundation. “His team won the Super Bowl. He loved every second of the game. His favorite part was seeing Mahomes hold up the Lombardi Trophy.”

Gavin just returned to St. Louis on Tuesday, but spent nearly a week in Arizona and enjoyed lots of activities leading up to the big game.

On Thursday, Gavin had the chance to see NFL’s biggest stars on a red carpet stage at the NFL Honors event. On Friday, he got a private, behind-the-scenes tour of State Farm Stadium and show off his football skills through Super Bowl Experience festivities. On Saturday, he enjoyed private parties at Dave & Buster’s and TopGolf.

Gavin also had the chance to meet Arizona Cardinals players and take pictures throughout the weekend.

“Our entire family is beyond thrilled for Gavin,” said Barbara. “We have received so much love and support. Our hearts are overflowing with all the joy of seeing Gavin live his dream.”

The Make-A-Wish Foundation says hundreds of wishes have been granted through Super Bowl Experiences since the organization was founded in 1980.