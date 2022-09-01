KANSAS CITY, MO. — Sports gambling goes live in Kansas on Thursday and the Kansas City Chiefs are teaming up with one of the leaders in the sports betting world.

The team announced a multi-year deal with BetMGM as one of their first official sports betting partner.

“With a rich history and a passionate fan base, the Kansas City Chiefs are an ideal partner,” BetMGM Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost said. “As we launch our sports betting platform in Kansas, we look forward to elevating the game day experience for Chiefs fans throughout the region.”

The partnership will include BetMGM signage around GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, as well as featured content on Chiefs’ digital channels, including prizes and game day experiences.

“We are excited to welcome BetMGM to Chiefs Kingdom,” team president Mark Donovan said. “We have invested significant time and energy advocating for sports wagering legislation and today’s announcement is going to open the doors for our fans to add to their experience for the 2022 season and beyond.”

Sports betting was signed into law by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on May 12.