Bills QB Josh Allen still not over coin flip loss to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 23: Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks to pass during the 4th quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — As the league’s best stars gathered together for the NFL Honors, a moment between host Keegan Michael Key and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen took a stab at the overtime rules that some believe cost him a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

After a high-scoring and exciting regulation between the Bills and the Chiefs, they ended the game tied 36-36 and destined for a coin flip to determine who would get the ball first.

“This is so much fun. a show like this you just want it to go on and on and on and on and on. Am I right josh Allen?” Key said.

“Or you just end it in a way that makes sense, is fair and gives everyone an equal opportunity to win,” Allen said.

The Chiefs won the toss, elected to receive the ball, and scored a touchdown on their first drive and won the game.

For Bills fans, the loss was hard to watch, as Allen did not get to touch the ball in overtime, a feeling all to familiar to Chiefs fans.

The Chiefs were on the receiving end of a first-possession touchdown in overtime loss in 2019 when they lost to the New England Patriots in overtime.

Kansas City submitted a change to the overtime rule in the ensuing offseason, but all other owners in the NFL voted against it.

The Chiefs went on to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game, where they also went to overtime and won the toss, but lost after quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on the first posession.

The Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI.