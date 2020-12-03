Broncos learn lessons dealing with COVID while Chiefs remain confident in protocols

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Denver Broncos visit Kansas City this Sunday night after losing at home to the New Orleans Saints.

It was a night Lee’s Summit native and Broncos quarterback Drew Lock never wants to experience again.

Things when downhill quickly when backup QB Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19. The team found out all their quarterbacks would be out for last week’s game after being deemed high-risk contacts.

Practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton, who once played quarter back in college, would start the game behind center for the Broncos instead of Lock.

“It was a gut wrenching feeling the whole time. It was really tough,” Lock said. “It wasn’t something I enjoyed doing. I’d much rather be out on the field helping my teammates out. It hurt my heart, hurt my soul, and it’s just time to move on to Kansas City.”

Speaking of Kansas City, the Chiefs remain confident in their staff, personnel and players in dealing with containing the virus among the team — especially with the quarterback unit.

“They’ve got a good-sized room they can be in where they can have that separation and plus some,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “Then, those guys are flawless about wearing their masks. They keep those things on regardless, so that becomes important also.”

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is confident, too, that they’re doing it right.

“Yeah, I think we do a great job,” he said. “We’re actually in a different room than we have been in years past, a much bigger room. It’s kind of where they used to have staff meetings at, and so we’re spread out and there’s only a certain number of guys that can be in that room together so that we have the proper amount of distance between each other.”

Lock and QB Brett Rypien returned to practice for the Broncos on Wednesday but not Blake Bortles. Coach Vic Fangio said he wanted to avoid another fiasco.

All four quarterbacks have been fined for not wearing a mask during a meeting that set last week’s craziness into motion.