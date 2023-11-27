OLATHE, Kan. – Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross is no longer facing criminal charges after his case was approved for diversion.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that a judge ordered the criminal case against Ross to diversion on Nov. 22.

Ross will still be ordered to pay approximately $200 in various court fees.

Shawnee police arrested Ross on Oct. 23, and the Johnson County district attorney initially charged him on Oct. 24 with misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and criminal damage less than $1,000.

On Nov. 6, prosecutors amended one charge to criminal damage over $1,000 but less than $25,000. That made it a felony level.

According to court documents, Ross found something on his girlfriend’s phone that “upset him.” After seeing her phone, he began yelling, got in her face and told her to get out of their apartment, prosecutors say.

Ross spoke with police and admitted to breaking the computer, charging documents say. He claimed that he owned it. Court records also say Ross said all the things he broke were things he owned.

Ross is currently on the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List, meaning he can’t practice, play or attend games. It’s not clear yet when he’ll rejoin the team.