Charlie Hustle steps up, calling out bullying after Brittany Matthews backlash

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 17: Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charlie Hustle is Team Brittany.

The popular Kansas City-based retailer is calling on everyone to leave Brittany Matthews, fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, alone.

Matthews, co-owner of the Kansas City Current, has come under fire on social media after she was seen spraying champagne to celebrate the Chiefs’ massive overtime win against the Buffalo Bills.

Matthews has received significant backlash since then, to the point where she later tweeted, “I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week.”

But it hasn’t been all bad with some fans speaking up for the 26-year-old.

Now Charlie Hustle is partnering with Matthews and Red Card KC, an organization founded in Kansas City between Sporting Kansas City and Children’s Mercy in an effort to call out bullying.

The company is selling “Team Brittany” t-shirts with proceeds benefiting Red Card KC.

“Here in Kansas City, we lift others up rather than putting them down,” Charlie Hustle wrote on Facebook.

Mahomes and Matthews have been together since they were in high school. They got engaged at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2020, the same day the Chiefs QB got his Super Bowl LIV ring. Matthews indicated on social media they’ve set a wedding date in 2022.

In February 2021, they welcomed their first child, Sterling Skye Mahomes.