GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Kansas City Chiefs hit on every single draft pick, and it led to a Super Bowl LVII win.

Each of the Chiefs’ 10 rookies played a significant role in pushing the team toward its second Super Bowl win in four years.

First-round picks cornerback Trent McDuffie and defensive end George Karlaftis were starters on the defense and contributed all season. Karlaftis had six sacks on the season, 3.5 of those came in the final six games of the season.

McDuffie injured his hamstring in the first game and returned in Week 9 to command the secondary and improve from his corner position.

McDuffie, second-round safety Bryan Cook, fourth-round corner Joshua Williams and seventh-rounders Jaylen Watson and Nazeeh Johnson make up the defensive back group known as the “Fab Five.” They were leaned upon heavily this season.

Each DB except for Johnson started at their respective positions throughout the season. They weren’t perfect in their coverage, but they improved throughout the season and came up big when it was needed most.

Watson caught three interceptions this season, each one directly impacting the outcome of the game. Williams’ second interception of the season helped the Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship.

Johnson and undrafted free agent linebacker Jack Cochrane have been lauded as key special teams players.

Cook also rotated in at safety and made some plays throughout the year.

Second-round receiver Skyy Moore struggled with catching punts early in the season, but he recovered and made a clutch punt return and catches in the AFC Championship and the Super Bowl.

Third-round linebacker Leo Chenal improved throughout the season as well, gathering 41 total tackles and three quarterback hits.

Fifth-round offensive tackle Darian Kinnard was a healthy scratch all season except for one game.

Last and certainly not least is seventh-round running back Isiah Pacheco, who took over the starting position in Week 7 and ended the season with 906 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

The Chiefs now have nine more draft picks coming up in the 2023 NFL Draft, which Kansas City will host, with more likely to come because of compensatory picks.

The next draft class can only hope to be as impactful as this one.