KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week, Kansas City Chiefs divisional round playoff game tickets go on sale.

The Chiefs have yet to clinch a playoff spot and there is no guarantee one will be played inside Arrowhead Stadium, but if they win their remaining three games, the Chiefs will earn at least one postseason home game.

Tickets can be purchased starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Jackson County taxpayers get first dibs online from 8-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, and presale tickets can only be purchased with a credit card that has a Jackson County zip code.

Chiefs season ticket holders who decide to attend KC playoff games inside Arrowhead this year won’t be charged until each home game is confirmed.

Season ticket holders, and those who put in a deposit for a 2024 season ticket membership, can secure their seats starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Tickets for a potential AFC Wildcard game in Kansas City are already on sale.

2023 NFL Postseason Game Schedule

Wild Card Weekend: Saturday, Jan. 13 – Monday, Jan. 15, 2024

Divisional Weekend: Saturday, Jan. 20 – Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024

AFC Championship Game: Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024

Kansas City is 3-1 in the AFC West, sitting just one game ahead of 2-1 Denver and Las Vegas. The Chiefs split the season series with the Broncos and have a chance to sweep the Raiders on Christmas day in Arrowhead.

Kansas City’s final regular season divisional game is in week 18 against the LA Chargers.

The Chiefs (9-5) currently own third place in the conference behind 11-3 Baltimore and 10-4 Miami. The No. 1 spot in the AFC is still up for grabs. The Dolphins and Ravens will face each other with playoff-seeding implications on the line next week.