Chiefs Andrew Wiley explains why he’ll wear special cleats against Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs guard Andrew Wylie plans to send a message during Sunday night’s game against Denver. But this one has nothing to do with football.

Wiley will wear special cleats during the week 13 game at Arrowhead. He hopes the shoes will raise awareness for Signatures for Soldiers. The organization was launched in 2014 and sells autographed sports cards and memorabilia to raise money for Military Missions in Action.

“Being a collector of trading cards and other memorabilia, I appreciate what signatures for soldiers is doing to help raise money for Military Missions In Action,” Wylie said in a tweet by the Chiefs.

.@RealAndrewWylie will be representing @Sigs4Soldiers on his cleats this week–an organization providing a wide array of assistance to our Veterans 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/V06uHbJvkd — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 30, 2021

MMIA has completed more than 700 building projects and helped furnish more than 500 veterans’ homes over the years. It’s also shipped more than 63,000 care packages to active service members. In all, the organization has helped 58,000 veterans of all eras.