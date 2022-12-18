HOUSTON, Texas — The Kansas City Chiefs did not have a great day on special teams in Houston.

In the overtime win, the Chiefs were repeatedly pinned back toward their own endzone and kicker Harrison Butker missed an extra point and a field goal that would have won the game in regulation for Kansas City.

Before 2022, Harrison Butker made at least 89% of his field goal attempts every year. This year, in 10 games, he’s made 79%.

He has also missed four field goals and two extra points this year; two missed field goals came in losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills.

Head coach Andy Reid said Butker is like a batter in a slump but calls him a great kicker.

“He’ll get through it and he’ll come out of it even better than what he was but you gotta keep kicking and that’s what we’re gonna do with him.”

Butker was sidelined earlier this year with an ankle injury and he and special teams coordinator Dave Toub has said before that it is better than it was but he is still not 100%.

Running back Jerick McKinnon voiced his support for Butker as well.

“We have the utmost belief in But and that he’s gonna make those field goals. He’s been so clutch for us in the past so if he goes and misses a field goal, alright, cool, we gotta pick it up.”

“Offense: we gotta score some more points, defense: we gotta make some stops,” McKinnon said. “The chemistry is so tight, the bond is so tight. I think that you see that in the play, in the film.”

“No matter what the struggles are, we find a way to overcome, we find a way to play team ball.”

The Chiefs have all the faith behind Butker who has two more years on his contract and will look to improve before the playoffs.