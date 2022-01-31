Chiefs Andy Reid says he’ll be back next season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just hours after the Chiefs walked away from one of their most disappointing losses in recent memory, head coach Andy Reid announced an important decision about his future.

Reid said Monday he planned to return to coach the Chiefs for another season. He made the statement just hours after the Chief’s heartbreaking overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship.

“Yeah, I think so. That’s the way I’m looking at it,” Reid said when he was asked if he’d return to coach the team next season.

Reid signed a contract extension with the Chiefs in 2020 that keeps him with the organization through the 2025 season.

Reid took responsibility for Sunday’s loss and said he needed to do a better job in the game. He also acknowledged that Patrick Mahomes was one or two plays away from making a third trip to the Super Bowl in as many years.

“Right now things don’t seem great because of the loss, but I think the future here is still bright, so we look forward to moving on to the 2022 season and getting ourselves built back up after we take a step back here,” Reid said.

Reid planned to take a step back over the coming weeks before preparing for free agency, the NFL Combine, and the NFL Draft.

“I’ll take some time off. Decompress just a little bit, you know it’s a long season and all that goes with it that ends very sudden and we’re all emotional about it. I mean you can’t help but feel that way. We thought we could advance and possibly win the whole thing. It was disappointing,” Reid said. “On the other hand it should be disappointing that happens because you care so much.”

Reid said he also needs to spend time reflecting and looking at the big picture as the Chiefs address several big names hitting free agency this offseason.

But, Chiefs Kingdom, Reid said he will be back in red when training camp opens this summer, ready for another season with the Chiefs, and a screaming crowd at Arrowhead.

“I appreciate our fans for sticking with us. There were some tough times during the season. They just bared down and got better along with the football team. We sure appreciate them,” Reid said.