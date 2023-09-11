KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to put their Week 1 loss in the rearview mirror after being plagued by uncharacteristic mistakes.

The story of the game was the receivers’ lack of production, most notably, two crucial drops by Kadarius Toney.

Head Coach Andy Reid took the blame for Toney’s miscues and instilled his belief in the receiver, who didn’t really get to participate in the offseason due to injury.

“I would probably take the blame on that. He missed all of training camp,” Reid said. “I thought him getting in the game was important.”

“To be fair, I’ve gotta kind of look in the mirror on that one. I probably didn’t put him in the best position there. He doesn’t drop the ball. That’s just not his deal. He’s a very, very secure catcher. The only way we’re going to get him back is playing him. I think this week will be different than last week.”

Reid expressed similar sentiments as quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who also expressed his belief in Toney.

In Toney’s defense, he has performed well in the games he’s played with the Chiefs, so the drops should be viewed as an aberration.

Toney wasn’t the only one who wasn’t sure-handed on Thursday, and the receivers struggled to get separation as well.

Most notably, the Chiefs were missing the top target in Travis Kelce, who Reid said was “Getting better, progressing.”

His addition should free up the receivers and make the offense a lot more potent.

Things look to be on the uptick for Kansas City, as they are likely to get Kelce and DT Chris Jones back for their Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the Chiefs’ reputation and success led by Mahomes and Reid, it wouldn’t be wise to bet against them and expect the offensive mishaps to continue.