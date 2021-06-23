Chiefs announce Training Camp dates dates in St. Joseph

FILE – In this Monday, July 29, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches a drill during NFL football training camp in St. Joseph, Mo. This was supposed to be the day that a bunch of wide-eyed rookies reported for their first training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs, lugging televisions and fans and other comfort items into the dormitories at Missouri Western State University. Instead, they were tested for COVID-19 and then sent home.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs officially announced that the team will return to the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph in July, and fans will be able to attend.

Last year the team temporarily relocated training camp to its training facility in Kansas City because of COVID-19.

Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care is returning to St. Joseph! Most practices will be free of charge, but tickets must be reserved in advance. Starting on July 7, fans can reserve tickets online.

The Chiefs said most practices will be free to the public, but you will need a ticket. Fans can start reserving tickets online July 7 at 10 a.m., through Chiefs Kingdom Rewards. Current Season Ticket Members and Chiefs Kingdom Rewards members already have Chiefs Kingdom Rewards accounts. Fans without Chiefs Kingdom Rewards accounts who wish to reserve tickets to Chiefs Training Camp must sign up for one.

Fans can reserve a maximum of four tickets per practice and can reserve tickets for a maximum of three separate practices.

Paid practice days require advance payment to reserve tickets, while only Chiefs Season Ticket Members will have the option to reserve tickets for the exclusive Season Ticket Member Days presented by GEHA. Paid practice dates and Season Ticket Member dates do not count towards the maximum ticket reservation allotment of three practices.

The schedule for training camp is:

Wednesday, July 28 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Exclusive Season Ticket Member Day presented by GEHA (Not Open to Public)

Thursday, July 29 Practice – 9:15 a.m. First Practice Open to the Public

Friday, July 30 Practice – 9:15 a.m. $5 Admission Fee

Saturday, July 31 Practice – 9:15 a.m. $5 Admission Fee

Sunday, Aug. 1 No Practice

Monday, Aug. 2 Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3 Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4 Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5 Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 6 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Chiefs Alumni Day Gatorade Junior Training Camp

Saturday, Aug. 7 No Practice

Sunday, Aug. 8 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Family Fun Day — $5 Admission Fee

Monday, Aug. 9 Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 10 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Exclusive Season Ticket Member Day presented by GEHA (Not Open to Public)

Wednesday, Aug. 11 No Practice

Thursday, Aug. 12 Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 13 No Practice

Saturday, Aug. 14 Preseason Game No. 1 — Chiefs at 49ers – 7:30 p.m. CT

Sunday, Aug. 15 No Practice

Monday, Aug. 16 Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 17 Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 18 Practice – 8:15 a.m. Military Appreciation Day presented by GEHA – Final Camp Practice



As in past years weather and field conditions are evaluated daily, and camp schedule may be subject to change. If practice is moved indoors the session is closed to the public.