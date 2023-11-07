KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs seem to have success no matter where the location is.

After their 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins in Germany on Sunday, they became the first team in NFL history to win a game in four different countries.

Their first win outside of the United States was in 2015, against the Detroit Lions by a score of 45-10 at Wembley Stadium in London, when Alex Smith was under center for the team.

The next victory outside of the U.S. came in November of 2019 when the Chiefs defeated the LA Chargers 24-17 at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. The game was sealed after Phillip Rivers threw an interception to Daniel Sorensen with 18 seconds left.

The Chiefs would go on to win their first Super Bowl in 50 years that season.

It is likely the Chiefs will have more international games on the horizon as they’ve became arguably the biggest draw in the NFL due to their success and passionate fanbase.