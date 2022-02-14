Chiefs, Bills tied for best odds to win Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, right, before an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been less than 12 hours since the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, but sportsbooks are already looking at who will win the championship next season.

DraftKings Sportsbook‘s opening lines give the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills the best odds to be crowned kings of the NFL at +750.

The defending champion Rams sit at +1000 odds to go back-to-back and win consecutive titles.

Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs +750 Buffalo Bills +750 Los Angeles Rams +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1400 Cincinnati Bengals +1400

Runners-up Cincinnati are tied with the Dallas Cowboys at +1400 odds to return and win the Super Bowl.

For the past two seasons, the host city has had their team win the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVII will be played in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals open with +2500 odds to be the third consecutive home team to play in and win the Super Bowl.

At the bottom of the table sit the Houston Texans, New York Jets and Detroit Lions with +15000 odds to win a championship.