Chiefs-Broncos game: What fans need to know if you’re going to SNF at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a week of rest, the Kansas City Chiefs are ready to host their division rival Denver Broncos on Sunday night.

The Broncos are coming off a big division win over the Los Angeles Chargers, but Denver hasn’t seen a victory over Kansas City in the last 11 games.

During that time, the Chiefs have outscored the Broncos 323-180 and averaged 29.3 points per game, while only allowing 16.3.

Despite the dominance in the win column, 5 of the 11 games have been won by a single score.

But Chiefs fans might find some extra faith with coach Andy Reid. He’s 19-3 after a bye week during the regular season with both the Chiefs and Eagles.

Reid said all these streaks haven’t been on the team’s mind much; they’re just getting ready to play.

If you’re planning on heading to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to watch this AFC West showdown, here’s what you need to know so you’re prepared, too.

Tickets

If you’re still looking for tickets, there are plenty still available. You can buy tickets online or on a third-party site like Tickets for Less or SeatGeek.

But be prepared to pay a pretty price. Even the cheapest seats in the third level are going for about $150 per ticket on Ticketmaster while lower-level seats are up for grabs at $450-500.

All Chiefs games are mobile ticketing only. The team encourages fans to add their tickets to their mobile wallet to make getting through the gate easier.

Pregame timeline

The game kicks off at 7:22 p.m. Sunday, after the NFL flexed the game to a Sunday night showdown.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Arrowhead early since there are plenty of things going on at Arrowhead before the game starts. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your seats so you don’t miss any of the action on the field.

3:00 p.m. – Parking Gates Open

3:30 p.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

5:00 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

5:30 p.m. – All Stadium Gates Open

6:20 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

7:11 p.m. – Broncos Team Introduction

7:13 p.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction

7:17 p.m. – National Anthem

7:20 p.m. – Coin Toss

7:22 p.m. – Kickoff

Parking

Parking lots open at 3 p.m. Sunday, and fans headed to the game need to remember that all parking passes must be purchased in advance online. Payments won’t be accepted at the parking gates.

Regular parking passes are $45 this season. If you bring a bus or RV, you’ll be required to purchase a different pass that costs $100. You’ll be able to access your parking pass on the Chiefs mobile app.

Traffic is usually congested near the stadiums as fans flood in to cheer on the Chiefs. Plan ahead, check traffic conditions and arrive early.

Gameday forecast

Get ready for another windy Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Fans will have great weather for tailgating with temperatures in the mid-50s Sunday afternoon. But by kickoff when the sun has gone down, it will be in the mid-40s and pretty chilly. By the second half, Kansas City will likely be below 40 degrees.

Bring a good coat, Chiefs Kingdom!

Chiefs Kingdom Food Drive

As you’re heading into the stadium, you might notice volunteers with QR codes this Sunday. Scanning that code can help a family in need this holiday season.

Throughout November, the Chiefs focused their outreach efforts on hunger relief, donating food to local families through a partnership with Harvesters. Hy-Vee and CommunityAmerica Credit Union have both donated $10,000 already to help kick off the Chiefs Kingdom Food Drive.

Now this Sunday, fans can donate to the cause as well. New this year, donations will be monetary only, no boxed or canned food items will be accepted.

Fans who aren’t attending the game but still want to donate can visit the Chiefs’ website.

Getting through the gate

All stadium gates open at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, about two hours before kickoff.

Arrowhead Stadium has a Clear Bag Policy, and that means fans are only allowed to bring a clear plastic bag, a one-gallon, clear zip-seal bag or a small clutch bag into the stadium. Backpacks, fanny packs, purses and more are not allowed.

Speaking of things that aren’t allowed, things like food, weapons, noisemakers, laser pointers and fireworks are banned at Arrowhead.

Fans are still allowed to bring sealed water bottles, blankets, small umbrellas, signs and flags. See the full list of prohibited and permitted items.

New last season: The team banned American Indian headdresses or face paint. General face paint is still allowed.

Masks not required

Now that Kansas City’s mask mandate has expired, masks are no longer required in indoor spaces at Arrowhead Stadium, like the pro shop, club level and more.

The Chiefs are still encouraging those who are not fully vaccinated to mask up at the stadium. The team also said unvaccinated staff members will be directed to wear masks.

No cash allowed

The Chiefs went completely cashless last season, and that will continue going forward.

All concession stands and retail locations do not allow cash. Traditional credit and debit card options are still available, and mobile wallet payments like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are also accepted.

Chiefs spirit

Matthew Johnson, a singer/songwriter from “The Voice” will sign the national anthem this Sunday night while the Liberty Fire Department presents our nation’s colors.

Up on the GEHA Drum Deck, former Chiefs defensive end Jared Allen will get fans pumped up and bang the drum.

Dave Herdman with Harvesters Food Network will be this week’s Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader, a weekly gameday tradition.

Then at halftime, there will be a prerecorded performance of the Junior Chiefs Cheerleaders, who are 6-17 years old.

My Cause My Cleats

The field will be a bit more colorful this Sunday as the NFL marks the 2021 My Cause My Cleats week.

Players across the league, including 16 Kansas City Chiefs players, will be wearing custom designed cleats that support a cause close to their hearts.

A majority of the cleats will be auctioned off after the game with the proceeds benefitting their respective causes.

A few players will be representing their foundations this weekend like tight end Travis Kelce’s cleats promoting the 87 & Running Foundation and QB Patrick Mahomes’ cleats giving a nod to the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, among others.

Other Chiefs players are going beyond personal foundations and supporting national organizations.

Kids from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas City designed corner L’Jarius Sneed’s custom cleats this year.

Orlando Brown Jr.’s cleats support an organization called JDRF, which funds type 1 diabetes research and provides many other services.

It’s a cause close to home for the Chiefs offensive tackle.

“My dad, who passed away when I was in high school, had diabetes. My brother and my good friend, Mark Andrews, also have diabetes,” Brown wrote. “I have seen, first hand, the effects of the disease and also how much the research benefits those affected by it.”