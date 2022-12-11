DENVER, Colo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Denver Broncos. Here is the live blog for today’s game.

1st Quarter

  • Broncos win the toss and they will defer, Chiefs will get the ball first
  • Patrick Mahomes opens up the game finding JuJu Smith-Schuster for 12 yards
  • Mahomes finds Isiah Pacheco for 17 yards to the Broncos 46
  • Broncos stop the Chiefs on 3rd down, Chiefs will kick a field goal
  • Harrison Butker knocks down a 35-yard field goal
  • Juan Thornhill gets a sack on the safety blitz
  • Chiefs force the broncos to punt after a Russell Wilson incompletion
  • Mahomes finds Travis Kelce for a 38-yard gain to the Broncos 34-yard line, Kelce has officially reached 10,000 yards in his career
  • The Broncos hold the Chiefs to a field goal attempt again
  • Butker makes a 45-yard field goal, Chiefs lead 6-0
  • Mike Danna sacks Wilson on 1st down
  • Chiefs force another punt

2nd Quarter

  • Mahomes adds another to his highlight reel, as he flips a pass to Jerick McKinnon who runs it in for a 56-yard touchdown, Chiefs lead 13-0
  • Wilson is sacked by Chris Jones, force another Broncos punt
  • Mahomes finds McKinnon for 24 yards to the Broncos 40-yard line
  • Mahomes gets it to McKinnon again for a 10-yard touchdown pass, having himself quite a day, 20-0 Chiefs
  • Willie Gay gets a pick-6 off Russell Wilson, Chiefs lead 27-0
  • Mahomes is picked off by Josey Jewell
  • Wilson finds Jeudy on an 18-yard touchdown pass, 27-7 Chiefs
  • Mahomes throws another pick after a nice interception by Patrick Surtain II
  • Wilson gets to the 19-yard scramble to the Chiefs 19-yard line
  • Wilson finds Jeudy again for a five-yard touchdown pass, Broncos score with nine seconds left in the half, they will also get ball first in the second half