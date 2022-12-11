DENVER, Colo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Denver Broncos. Here is the live blog for today’s game.
1st Quarter
- Broncos win the toss and they will defer, Chiefs will get the ball first
- Patrick Mahomes opens up the game finding JuJu Smith-Schuster for 12 yards
- Mahomes finds Isiah Pacheco for 17 yards to the Broncos 46
- Broncos stop the Chiefs on 3rd down, Chiefs will kick a field goal
- Harrison Butker knocks down a 35-yard field goal
- Juan Thornhill gets a sack on the safety blitz
- Chiefs force the broncos to punt after a Russell Wilson incompletion
- Mahomes finds Travis Kelce for a 38-yard gain to the Broncos 34-yard line, Kelce has officially reached 10,000 yards in his career
- The Broncos hold the Chiefs to a field goal attempt again
- Butker makes a 45-yard field goal, Chiefs lead 6-0
- Mike Danna sacks Wilson on 1st down
- Chiefs force another punt
2nd Quarter
- Mahomes adds another to his highlight reel, as he flips a pass to Jerick McKinnon who runs it in for a 56-yard touchdown, Chiefs lead 13-0
- Wilson is sacked by Chris Jones, force another Broncos punt
- Mahomes finds McKinnon for 24 yards to the Broncos 40-yard line
- Mahomes gets it to McKinnon again for a 10-yard touchdown pass, having himself quite a day, 20-0 Chiefs
- Willie Gay gets a pick-6 off Russell Wilson, Chiefs lead 27-0
- Mahomes is picked off by Josey Jewell
- Wilson finds Jeudy on an 18-yard touchdown pass, 27-7 Chiefs
- Mahomes throws another pick after a nice interception by Patrick Surtain II
- Wilson gets to the 19-yard scramble to the Chiefs 19-yard line
- Wilson finds Jeudy again for a five-yard touchdown pass, Broncos score with nine seconds left in the half, they will also get ball first in the second half