Kansas City Chiefs players huddle before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER, Colo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Denver Broncos. Here is the live blog for today’s game.

1st Quarter

Broncos win the toss and they will defer, Chiefs will get the ball first

Patrick Mahomes opens up the game finding JuJu Smith-Schuster for 12 yards

Mahomes finds Isiah Pacheco for 17 yards to the Broncos 46

Broncos stop the Chiefs on 3rd down, Chiefs will kick a field goal

Harrison Butker knocks down a 35-yard field goal

Juan Thornhill gets a sack on the safety blitz

Chiefs force the broncos to punt after a Russell Wilson incompletion

Mahomes finds Travis Kelce for a 38-yard gain to the Broncos 34-yard line, Kelce has officially reached 10,000 yards in his career

The Broncos hold the Chiefs to a field goal attempt again

Butker makes a 45-yard field goal, Chiefs lead 6-0

Mike Danna sacks Wilson on 1st down

Chiefs force another punt

2nd Quarter

Mahomes adds another to his highlight reel, as he flips a pass to Jerick McKinnon who runs it in for a 56-yard touchdown, Chiefs lead 13-0

Wilson is sacked by Chris Jones, force another Broncos punt

Mahomes finds McKinnon for 24 yards to the Broncos 40-yard line

Mahomes gets it to McKinnon again for a 10-yard touchdown pass, having himself quite a day, 20-0 Chiefs

Willie Gay gets a pick-6 off Russell Wilson, Chiefs lead 27-0

Mahomes is picked off by Josey Jewell

Wilson finds Jeudy on an 18-yard touchdown pass, 27-7 Chiefs

Mahomes throws another pick after a nice interception by Patrick Surtain II

Wilson gets to the 19-yard scramble to the Chiefs 19-yard line

Wilson finds Jeudy again for a five-yard touchdown pass, Broncos score with nine seconds left in the half, they will also get ball first in the second half