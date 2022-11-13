KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs were a part of history on Sunday.

In the first quarter vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chiefs’ defensive end Carlos Dunlap was part of a sack with Chris Jones on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

That half of a sack gave Dunlap 100 career sacks in his 13-year career. Dunlap is the 8th active player with 100+ sacks and the 41st NFL player to achieve this feat since sacks became an official stat in 1982.

The 33-year-old garnered 82.5 sacks in the first 11 years of his career as a Cincinnati Bengal and then 13.5 sacks in his last two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks including 8.5 last season.

This season, Dunlap has four sacks through nine games.