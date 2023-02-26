KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The awards keep rolling in for the Kansas City Chiefs.

At the annual Kansas City Committee of 101 Awards, Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones and Isiah Pacheco were presented awards for their accomplishments during their Super Bowl-winning season.

Mahomes was given AFC Offensive Player of the Year and the Derrick Thomas Award, Jones was given AFC Defensive POTY while Pacheco received the Mack Lee Hill Rookie of the Year Award as the Chiefs’ top rookie, voted on by his teammates.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts received the NFC OPOY as well.

Jones thanked Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen along with several people in the organization along with his defensive line teammates.

He said he has no goals for the next season, and he is about to get started training for the upcoming season next week.

“I think the sky is the limit. When you start putting goals on things, then you start putting limits on things. I think the sky is the limit for me.”

Pacheco has been seen celebrating, dancing and enjoying life ever since he stepped into Kansas City and continues to do so after a Super Bowl win as a rookie.

“Being able to hear my ex-teammates or ex-coaches call me ‘Champ’, it sounds sweet.”

“I’m thankful that I was able to get (a Super Bowl) faster, so now I can focus on getting another one and that’s the mindset and the focus that I’m going into the season with.”

Mahomes wasn’t able to attend the ceremony due to a wedding but Hurts said he enjoyed playing against him and he will always support in Texas allegiance.

“I always support any Texas kid. It’s a special bond when you come from the state of Texas and you playing the position (of quarterback). I always had a lot of respect for him.”