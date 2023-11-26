LAS VEGAS — The Kansas City Chiefs bounced back from a loss with a 31-17 comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders blazed to a 14-0 lead in the first half that included a 63-yard touchdown run from running back Josh Jacobs.

The Chiefs responded with back-to-back touchdowns from running back Isiah Pacheco and wide receiver Justin Watson to take a 14-all game to the half.

In the second half, the Chiefs rattled off 17 points to seal the 31-17 win. It’s the first time the Chiefs scored in the second half since their Week 7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Pacheco and rookie receiver Rashee Rice were the center of the offense on the day it helped the Chiefs bounce back to a win.

Pacheco garnered 89 total yards (55 rushing, 34 receiving) along with two rushing TDs on 20 touches.

Rice led the receiving yards with 107 yards on eight catches and a 39-yard receiving TD that saw him flash his premier run-after-catch ability.

Travis Kelce was right behind him with 91 yards on six catches. 3

Mahomes threw for 250+ yards for the first time in four games as he finished the game with 298 passing yards and two TDs on 27 for 34 passing.

The Chiefs are 8-3 and continue their road tilt next week with a Sunday Night Football showdown with the Green Bay Packers.