KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs went down 14 points to the Buffalo Bills but couldn’t fight their way back in a 20-17 loss.

It is the third consecutive game that the Chiefs allowed 14 points in the first half.

The Chiefs were eight plays into their first drive of the game when Patrick Mahomes threw an interception to Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa.

After back-to-back punts by the Bills and the Chiefs, the Bills got the first touchdown of the game with a 25-yard touchdown reception to James Cook.

After a three-and-out, the Bills used a 12-play drive to take a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. Quarterback Josh Allen had a six-yard touchdown run where he was stopped at about three yards outside the end zone but was pushed in by his teammates in a big pile.

Kansas City began the game with an interception and three punts in their first four drives.

Rookie safety Chamarri Conner got his first career interception by picking off Allen with three and a half minutes to go in the second quarter and extending Allen’s interception streak to nine consecutive games.

That led to a short field for the Chiefs and a nine-yard drive ended with a Jerick McKinnon seven-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 14-7, where it stood at halftime.

The Bills opened the second half with a field goal to increase their lead to 17-7.

A Chiefs nine-play drive ended with a Rashee Rice touchdown reception, his sixth of the year. He leads the team in TD receptions this season and ended the day with 32 yards to go with that TD.

Rice ended the day with seven catches for 72 yards.

The Chiefs received the ball with a 17-14 deficit but a Rice fumble gave the Bills another possession.

Kansas City held the Bills to a three-and-out and a Richie James 25-yard punt return set the offense up with good field position.

The Chiefs’ eight-play drive ended with a field goal which tied the game at 17 with 11:31 to go in the game. Kicker Harrison Butker hasn’t missed a field goal or extra point all season.

Back-to-back punts for both teams gave the Bills the ball with less than seven minutes to go. On a third-down sack cornerback Jaylen Watson was flagged for illegal contact which kept the drive going.

The Bills made a field goal with 1:51 to go in the game to take a 20-17 lead.

Kansas City seemingly won the game with a Mahomes 25-yard pass to Kelce who lateraled to Kadarius Toney who ran the ball 24 yards into the end zone.

The play was called back because Toney was offside.

KC couldn’t move the ball after that.

The Chiefs ended the game with two turnovers and six penalties that cost them 40 yards.

Mahomes ended the day with 271 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Travis Kelce led the Chiefs in receiving with Taylor Swift in attendance with 83 yards on six catches.

The Chiefs are 8-5, second in the AFC standings and face the New England Patriots on FOX4 Sunday at noon.