KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs special teams unit is getting a glaring eye this season from fans.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker missed a field goal and an extra point in the Chiefs’ win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, his fifth missed field goal and third missed extra point of the season.

His play has drawn the ire of Chiefs fans and, most notably, former Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt, who blames punter and field goal holder Tommy Townsend for the missed kicks.

On Wednesday, special teams coordinator Dave Toub said he has all the faith in the whole unit, including long snapper James Winchester.

“Everybody has their opinion. He’s absolutely right. There’s a lot of detail that goes into it,” Toub said. “I don’t need to hear from Dustin to make adjustments. Just so everybody knows that. We see it, we’re coaching them and that’s where we are. “

Butker has battled through an ankle injury this season which caused him to miss four games. The veteran kicker hasn’t disclosed how serious the injuries are, but he said on Tuesday that he just has to make his kicks.

Toub said the focus is getting Butker back in his groove so he can hit kicks come playoff time.

“Well, we’ve got three more weeks left here and I told Butker, I said, ‘This is just like preseason. We’re getting ready for the postseason.’ And we’re going to attack it that way. We’re going to improve. We’re going to improve each week,” Toub said. “We need to look at the whole thing, the whole operation – blocking, snapping, holding, kicking. We’re going to keep working at it and you know we’ll fix it.”