KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There was much discussion about whether Kansas City Chiefs defensive back L’Jarius Sneed should’ve been penalized for taking his helmet off against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.

Sneed took the helmet off to discuss with referees after they initially called a penalty for what would’ve been pass interference, but they decided to pick up the flag and the Chiefs forced a turnover on downs.

While a penalty was not called during the game, Sneed did receive a fine from the NFL for $13,659 in what they deemed unsportsmanlike conduct.

The officials did tell Sneed to put his helmet back on. If he had been penalized, it still would’ve been the Chiefs ball because it happened after the play

The three-year pro has continued play well, helping lead what has been one of the best secondary units in the league.