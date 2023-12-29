KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The status of multiple Kansas City Chiefs starters is up in the air for their matchup on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chiefs defensive back L’Jarius Sneed is questionable as he is dealing with a calf strain. He did not practice this week.

Sneed is having the best year of his career so far and the Chiefs are going up against one of the top teams in terms of skill groups.

Running back Isiah Pacheco did practice on Friday, but head coach Andy Reid says he is still in the concussion protocol.

“He practiced today, which is under part of that protocol. We have to see how he did after today, but just from talking to him out there, he did well during the practice but there’s more to it than that,” Reid said.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire missed practice the entire week due to an illness, but he could still see the field on Sunday.

“I think so. We just gotta get him through this. He’s not feeling very good but he’s getting better,” Reid said about Edwards-Helaire playing.

WR Kadarius Toney (hip) and RT Donovan Smith (neck) will both be out once again. Mecole Hardman got reps at practice, but in typical Andy Reid fashion, he stated “We’ll see,” in terms of his availability.

The injuries comes amidst a time where the Chiefs offense has struggled immensely and is in drastic need of a turnaround with the postseason around the corner.

Despite Joe Burrow’s absence, there is still a lot of anticipation for the matchup with both teams still looking to clinch a playoff spot.

The Chiefs kickoff against the Bengals at 3:25 p.m. With a win, the Chiefs can secure their eighth straight AFC West title.