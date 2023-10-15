KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs defense is adding another crucial piece midway through the season.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu will return to the lineup in Week 7 when the Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers.

“God did…Kept trusting. My faith hasn’t been any stronger,” Omenihu said on Twitter on Friday.

“90 is back.”

Omenihu was suspended by the NFL for the first six games of the season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

The suspension stems from a domestic violence case in January, a time in which he played for the San Francisco 49ers last season.

Police were called to Omenihu’s home in San Jose, and a woman claiming to be his girlfriend said Omenihu “pushed her to the ground during an argument.” There were no visible signs of injuries, and the woman declined medical treatment. Omenihu was booked at the Santa Clara County Jail and shortly released after posting bail.

“In due time means so much. Because the wait and trust in God has never wavered for me,” Omenihu said on Twitter on Saturday. “I didn’t need anymore more proof from the [Lord] but I know I’m highly favored. No weapon formed against shall prosper. To my enemies enjoy the show.”

The Texas alum signed a two-year $16 million deal with the Chiefs in free agency back in March.

Omenihu participated in training camp and played many snaps in each preseason game.

While his EDGE presence is a plus for the defensive line, his biggest contribution may be as an interior pass rusher. He will pair with defensive end Mike Danna, who is having a great season so far.

Danna is second on the team in sacks, with 3.5, in his contract year.

Another former San Francisco 49er, Danna is coming off of a career year with 4.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits. He showed his pass-rushing prowess throughout the preseason as well.

Kickoff is set for 3:25 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.