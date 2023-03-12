KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to one Kansas City Chiefs superstar defensive tackle Chris Jones, he’ll be spending the rest of his career with the franchise.

Jones tweeted on social media “I’m a chief for life. I will not play for another franchise.”

He has already cemented his legacy for the organization and is coming off of a career year with 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 17 tackles for loss.

The four-time All-Pro has been the anchor and heartbeat of the Chiefs’ defense and one of the best players in franchise history.

He was also a finalist for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Most notably, Jones’s dominant performance in the 2023 AFC Championship helped lead the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl appearance in four years.

Jones has been with the Chiefs for all seven of his seasons. He signed a four-year, $80 million extension with the team in 2020, with $60 million guaranteed.

He is set to receive a new deal as his contract expires in 2024 and if last season is any indication, he rightfully deserves one.