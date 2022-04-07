KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs roster will look different when the season starts later this year with the departure of players like Tyreek Hill and acquisition of Justin Reid and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

One name that remains in the free agency carousel is All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Mathieu spent three seasons with the Chiefs and has drawn interest from organizations around the league as his contract expired at the end of last season.

The Honey Badger joined Kansas City in 2019 along with defensive end Frank Clark.

This offseason, Clark restructured his contract providing some needed cap space for the team.

“The Shark” took to social media to campaign for his defensive teammate to return to Chiefs Kingdom.

“One mo run 5! I need my dog!” Clark posted on his Instagram story and tagged Mathieu.

Clark and Mathieu were part of a defensive overhaul in 2019 that helped lead the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.

Before the start of free agency, both Mathieu and the Chiefs expressed interest in keeping him in a red and gold jersey, but talks wavered when the free agency window opened.

Mathieu is entering his 10th season in the NFL having hauled in 26 interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, 10 sacks and 610 tackles.