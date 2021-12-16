Chiefs defense, Tyreek Hill and more could break big milestones against Chargers

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 12: Josh Gordon #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have allowed 10 or fewer points in the last three games. If they do it on Thursday night vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, they could take another step up in this record books.

They’d break a tie for the second-longest streak in franchise history allowing 10 or fewer points.

The Chiefs also aim to allow 17 or fewer points for the seventh-consecutive game, which would tie for the third-longest streak in franchise history holding opponents to 17 or fewer points.

Here are some other milestones the Chiefs could break Thursday against the Chargers.

With a win on Sunday, Head Coach Andy Reid (100) would tie Marty Schottenheimer (101) for the second-most regular-season wins in franchise history.

Kicker Harrison Butker (19) needs to convert two field goals of 50+ yards to pass Nick Lowery (20) for the most 50-yard field goals made in franchise history.

Tight end Travis Kelce looks to extend his streak to 124-consecutive games with a reception, the second-longest streak in franchise history and fourth-longest active streak in the NFL. Kelce ranks second in franchise history with 68 career receptions.

Kelce aims for his 29th career game with at least 100 receiving yards. Kelce’s 28 games of 100+ receiving yards are a franchise record and the third-most by a tight end in league history, trailing only Rob Gronkowski (30) and Tony Gonzalez (31).

Kelce needs 125 receiving yards to become the first tight end in NFL history with six consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. His six-straight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards would tie for the 11th-longest streak by any player in NFL history.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (6,421) needs 125 receiving yards to pass WR Henry Marshall (6,545) for the fifth-most receiving yards in franchise history.

Hill needs 10 receptions to become the first wide receiver in franchise history to record a 100-catch season. Kelce (103 catches in 2018 and 105 catches in 2020) and Gonzalez (102 catches in 2004) are the only Chiefs players to ever have 100 receptions in a season.

With 100 receiving yards against the Chargers, Hill would tie WR Carlos Carson (18) for the fourth-most games with 100 or more receiving yards in Chiefs history.

With 55 career touchdown catches, Hill needs one touchdown reception to pass WR Chris Burford for the third-most in franchise history. With two touchdown receptions, Hill would tie WR Otis Taylor (57) for the second-most in Chiefs history.