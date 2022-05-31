KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones has big aspirations for the upcoming season.

The three-time Pro Bowler led the Chiefs in sacks last season with 9, tying the second-highest mark of his career.

The versatile defensive lineman took to Twitter to share his individual goal in 2022.

“DPOY…” Jones tweeted.

No Kansas City Chiefs defender has ever won the award since its inception in 1971.

In 2018, when Jones had a career-high 15.5 sacks, he missed out on consideration due to Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s 20.5 sacks.

Donald has won the award 3 times (2017, 2018, 2020). He is the only defensive tackle to win the award in the 21st century.

Warren Sapp won the award in 1999.

The most recent winner, Pittsburgh Steelers LB T.J. Watt, tied former New York Giants DE Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record of 22.5.

Jones, the leader of Sack Nation, will have his work cut out for him as the Chiefs have one of the league’s toughest schedules.

The Chiefs kickoff the season on the road on September 11 in Glendale, Arizona, against the Cardinals.