KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round in the coldest game in franchise history with a 26-7 win to advance to the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

The Chiefs scored on their opening drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to rookie wideout Rashee Rice.

An interception from safety Mike Edwards helped the Chiefs get the ball back and notched a field goal to increase their lead to 10-0 to start the second quarter.

Three plays later, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found Tyreek Hill for a 53-yard touchdown for Hill’s first-ever TD against the Chiefs.

Two extra field goals helped the Chiefs get a 16-7 lead at the half. A Rice touchdown was taken off the board before the first field goal because of a block in the back penalty by right tackle Jawaan Taylor.

Another field goal and a touchdown from running back Isiah Pacheco sealed the win.

Mahomes finished with 23/41 with 262 yards and a touchdown. Pacheco recorded 88 rushing yards to go with his TD.

Rice led the receiving with 130 yards on eight catches and a TD while Travis Kelce was next with 71 yards on eight receptions

The Chiefs now wait to see who they play next.

They could play the AFC 2-seed Buffalo Bills if they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday at 3:30 p.m. If the Bills lose, the Chiefs will host the 4-seed Houston Texans.