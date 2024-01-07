INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones would fit in well with The Temptations if his singing can measure up to his football skills.

The five-time Pro Bowler went into the last game of the regular season with 9.5 sacks, a half a sack away from 10.

10 sacks for Jones means an extra $1.25 million in his bank account.

In a Week 18 game where the Chiefs rested most of their starters against the Los Angeles Chargers, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce (who chose not to play and missed out on eight straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons), Jones was only supposed to play for a quarter.

“One quarter turned to two quarters, two quarters turned to ‘please coach, let me get one more drive,'” Jones laughed about after the game.

Jones started only playing on passing downs when he could rush the quarterback. His pass rush was relentless with Next Gen Stats tallying 10 pressures on 25 pass rushes in the first half, tied for his most pressures in a game since 2018.

The 29-year-old was always a half of a second away from sacking elusive Chargers quarterback Easton Stick who was keen on scrambling outside of broken-down pockets.

As the second half wore on, head coach Andy Reid was ready to sit him down since he was coming into the game nursing a groin injury.

“Oh my god, he tried to take me out the series before that,” Jones said. In Chris Jones fashion, he pleaded his case to Reid showing that he ain’t too proud to beg like David Ruffin.

“I had to beg him for like, ‘one more series Coach’. He gave me the finger like ‘one more and you’re done.'”

“So I went on the field praying to God like ‘oh, my God, please.'”

On his 31st pass rush of the game and 46th play of the game, God answered Jones’ prayers.

With less than five minutes to go in the third quarter on 3rd and 6 in the red zone, the Chiefs secondary helped Stick hold the ball long enough for Jones to get his sack and Jones and the sideline erupted into pure jubilation.

Half of the starters who sat out the game but dressed like cornerback Trent McDuffie and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling ran on the field to celebrate with Jones who ran straight to the sideline.

He ran so fast that NGS clocked him at 14.85 mph, the second-fastest time he’s ran all season.

“It was a collective effort from the D-Line and the defense,” he said.

“You can see by the response of the players that it meant a bunch, not only to him, but to the guys,” Reid said. Jones said that all of his teammates knew that the only reason he was playing was to get to 10 sacks.

“They were all on board, pulling for him. That’s kind of the neat thing about that. That’s a couple cheeseburgers right there that he made.”

Jones always gives his teammates and coaches credit and he was adamant about crediting defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo who called plays to consistently get Jones in one-on-one pass-rushing situations.

The Mississippi State product also said the defensive line will get Rolex watches if he gets 10 sacks this season. That achievement that he never doubted that he would complete has been reached.

“My whole D-Block get a Rolex, Spags get a Rolex, my coaches get a Rolex because it takes collective whole in order to reach those type of goals.”

Jones sat out offseason workouts, training camp and the first game of the season as he held out for a new contract that could only help him make more money than he would’ve earned otherwise if he hit his incentives.

Jones was in the final year of his four-year, $80 million extension that he signed in 2020 and the prices of star DTs have gone up since then.

After losing $2 million in fines for missing time, he reported back to the team in Week 2 after he signed his new contract.

By hitting a few of his incentives, the Houston, Mississippi, native earned $3.25 million for playing over 35% and 50% of the defensive snaps this season along with notching 10 sacks.

Reid knew how much the financial incentive meant to Jones, which is why he allowed him to stay on the field for as long as he did.

“Well first of all, he wanted the opportunity, so gave him the opportunity,” Reid said. “It started off with third downs and as it went on he played a couple first and second downs. He wanted to get that done.”

Jones garnered 12 pressures on 31 pass rushes, tied for the most pressures in a game by any pass rusher this season and helped the Chiefs leave LA with a 13-12 win.

If Jones is voted to be an All-Pro, he’ll hit another incentive, as well as if the Chiefs make the Super Bowl again.

Now the team and Jones shift their focus to the playoffs where the Chiefs will face the Miami Dolphins or the Pittsburgh Steelers as the AFC 3-seed at home in the Wild Card round.

But first, Jones and the defense filled with backups that didn’t give up a Chargers touchdown will let this moment of financial security sink in a little.

“Thankful to coach Reid, that he allowed me to play because this was more so of our bye week,” Jones said.

“I didn’t have to play, you know, but the team allowed me to play, so I’m super grateful for that.”

The Chiefs will play in the Wild Card at 7 p.m. on Saturday.