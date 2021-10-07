Chiefs fan meets Tyreek Hill, credited with saving his life after stroke

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tyreek Hill’s 186-yard, three-touchdown performance Sunday was the kind of performance that Louie Brewer was always raving about on a group chat with fellow Kansas City-area bounty hunters.

Until there was no text from him after Hill’s biggest regular season game last year vs. Tampa Bay.

The bounty hunters found their friend had a stroke and was lying nearly lifeless in his home for five days.

Brewer hasn’t been able to speak since, but said his first word last week was “Chiefs.”

FOX4’s coverage of the monumental moment apparently made a big impression on the Chiefs’ standout wide receiver.

“I had already seen it on Twitter because all of the guys shared it in our group chat,” Hill explained.

On Tuesday, shortly after returning from Kansas City’s road win at Philadelphia, Hill came to visit Brewer in the Overland Park facility where he’s now recovering in a bed and room covered in Chiefs gear.

“Louie, what’s up. Can I get some dab?” Hill asked Brewer.

“My man!” Hill exclaimed when Brewer responded with a fist bump.

“The catalyst for us checking on him was us not receiving a text, and the crazy thing about that is the Cheetah just kind of downplayed that. He was so nonchalant. He was a human. He wasn’t looking for accolades. He was there for Louie,” Brewer’s guardian, friend and fellow bounty hunter Rodney Jarrett said.

Brewer couldn’t muster up another word, but still left Hill laughing as he shook his head at his question.

“Louie I got something for you before I get out of here. Do you think I can beat Usain Bolt in a race?” Hill asked in the video.

Hill signed a jersey and a hat with the understanding Brewer will wear it to a game as soon as he’s well enough.

“This is visual proof of the humanity that was shared to my friend, and he’ll have this forever,” Jarrett said.

It’s a recovery with still yards to go, but that end zone now maybe a little closer in sight.

“His compassion was bigger than his name, bigger than his legend, bigger than his skillset,” Jarrett said. “He was a person, and it meant so much for Louie.”