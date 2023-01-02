KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs’ “Jet” is making NFL and franchise history. One Chiefs fan caught a piece of his success and walked out Arrowhead Stadium with a special souvenir.

Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon had a standout game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. He made history, and he made one fan’s year — kicking 2023 off on the right foot.

A football is now a prized possession in the Burrow home.

“The football from McKinnon’s touchdown,” Jeanette Burrow said.

It’s hard to tell who was more excited at Sunday’s game: Burrow or McKinnon.

McKinnon went running away to hit a new milestone. He became the first running back since 1970 to record a touchdown reception in five consecutive games.

His eight receiving touchdowns in 2022 also set a new franchise record for most for most by a running back in a single season.

McKinnon said he didn’t see this coming, but he’s worked hard to get here.

“It’s just a blessing, first of all. I couldn’t have done any of that without my teammates. The O-line, they’re blocking on a whole other level; Pat, on a whole other level,” McKinnon said.

“But you put the work in. That’s what you put the work in all season for. So when your opportunity comes, you’re ready for the moment.”

Burrow was ready for her moment, too. McKinnon launched the football into the stands and Burrow played receiver, while Chiefs Kingdom caught this special moment on camera.

“It happened so fast. I just remember seeing the ball come up, and we all had our hands up and it went behind us and got knocked around a couple of times,” Burrow said. “It hit me in the eye actually, and then I caught it.”

The ball means a lot to Burrow. She knows it might be sentimental to McKinnon, but she’s hoping he doesn’t want it back.

“Oh, I don’t know what I would say,” Burrow said, “I would probably let him have it.”

If not, these forever fans and season ticket holders would love to get this souvenir of a lifetime signed.

“Thanks for the opportunity and the life experience of catching this ball,” Burrow said. “It was super exciting.”

McKinnon hopes to continue his touchdown streak this weekend. The Chiefs take on the Raiders at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Las Vegas.