Chiefs fan starts GoFundMe to buyout Daniel Sorensen’s contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Chief’s fan apparently knows what will help the team turn the season around and return to their winning ways.

Chandler Wallander started a GoFundMe in hopes of buying out Daniel Sorensen’s contract. The Chief’s missed 14 tackles through the first two games. Safety Daniel Sorensen had nine of them, giving him the league lead by three and raising questions about why Juan Thornhill has not played more in his place.

Fans also questioned Sorensen’s performance in the Chief’s Sunday Night Football loss against the Buffalo Bills.

“Dan Sorensen is blackmailing the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans. He has no business being on the field,” Wallander wrote when he created the fundraiser.

Fans have a lot of money to raise to get anything close to Sorensen is scheduled to make. The fundraising account hopes to raise $2,462,000. He resigned with the Chiefs prior to the 2021 season.

Dirty Dan started 11 games in 2020, appearing in 15 of them as he joined All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu and second year safety Juan Thornhill in helping the Chiefs reach their second consecutive Super Bowl appearance.