KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs will play their final preseason game of the year Thursday evening against the Green Bay Packers.

The organization released information that every fan should know before heading to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Parking and Traffic

Arrowhead Parking lots open at 2:30 p.m.

All parking passes must be purchased online because payment is not accepted at the parking lot toll gates. Fans are also asked to have access to their mobile tickets and parking pass before arriving at the stadium to help with crowds.

Kansas City police also warn fans that traffic to the stadium is expected to be heavier than normal.

Ford Tailgate District

The Ford Tailgate District, located in Lot M on the north side of the stadium, opens at 3 p.m. Thursday.

It is free for fans and drink specials are offered. There are also food trucks, games and live entertainment leading up to kickoff.

Safety and Security

The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium.

When fans reach the gates, they can keep all items in their pockets or clear bags as they pass through the screening systems.

The Chiefs say fans should walk their normal speed and there is no need to wait for the person in front to stop, unless otherwise directed.

Stadium Gates and Mobile Entry

Gates to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium open at 5 p.m. Thursday for the 7 p.m. kickoff.

Gates for guests with tickets on the CommunityAmerica Club Level will open at 4:30 p.m.

Guests are reminded to access their mobile tickets and parking passes in advance of the event and add them to their mobile wallet for faster entry.

Cashless Stadium

Pack plastic if you plan on buying anything during the game.

From concessions to Chiefs merchandise, Arrowhead is a cashless stadium.

All fixed points of sale offer mobile tap or scan payment options, including Chiefs Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. Mobile vendors only take credit cards.

GEHA Deck

A familiar face will make an appearance on the GEHA Deck before kickoff.

Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, will be recognized as the Drum Honoree.

Krishna Lee, 2022 Women’s National Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year, will be the game’s Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader.

Entertainment

Nashville recording artist Brian Nhira will sing the national anthem while the Missouri Military Academy JROTC will present the colors.

Spanish-language Broadcast

Tico Sports will produce a Spanish-language broadcast aired on radio station KPRS Hot 103 Jamz HD2 (103.3.2 FM) and on KSSA La Ke Buena (105.9 FM) featuring Enrique Morales, Oscar Monterroso and sideline reporter Hannah Bassham.

The broadcast is also available to stream on the Chiefs Mobile app within a 50-mile radius of Kansas City.

Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat

This week’s Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat honoree is Linda Duwa. Linda had a nearly 40-year nursing career working in the Intensive Care Unit in Alaska and became a Chiefs fan when she met her husband, Steve, who was already a fan.

Linda and her family began taking annual trips to attend a Chiefs game in 2008.

After retiring in 2019, Linda and her family moved to Texas and became Season Ticket Members in 2020 after attending Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Hunt Family Foundation 50/50 Raffle

This week’s 50/50 Raffle beneficiary will be Chiefs Flag Football programs. Raffle tickets are priced at 10 for $10, 60 for $20 and 150 tickets for $40.

Fans who are not at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday can also participate in the Hunt Family Foundation 50/50 Raffle by buying raffle tickets online.

Game Timing

2:30 p.m. – Parking Gates Open

3:00 p.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

4:30 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

5:00 p.m. – All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Gates Open

6:00 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

6:57 p.m. – Packers Team Introduction

6:59 p.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction

7:00 p.m. – National Anthem

7:03 p.m. – Coin Toss

7:05 p.m. – Kickoff