KANSAS CITY, Mo. — News of Tyreek Hill’s trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins spread quickly Wednesday morning after it became public.

It also caught fans and Hill’s now former teammates completely off guard.

“I may get to okay. I’m not there yet. Maybe one day, but not there yet,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas wrote on Twitter.

Former Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali summed up what many fans were feeling Wednesday afternoon in a single tweet.

“This one is hurting my feeling like how do you trade @cheetah,” Hali posted on Twitter.

The news also upset younger Chiefs fans, including the daughter of FOX4’s Rob Collins.

Just got an email from daughter at school. No learning is happening in 5th grade today… pic.twitter.com/3oaqXKlRxU — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) March 23, 2022

The trade seemed to shock some of Hill’s former teammates too, leaving some nearly speechless.

“Damn …” Mecole Hardman wrote on Twitter.

“It was privilege to be able to play alongside yu big bro!” Clyde Edwards Hellaire posted on Twitter.

The trade means quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones are the longest-tenured members of the Chiefs now. None of them have publicly commented on Hill’s trade.

Other fans, including former Kansas City Mayor Sly James, seem to be OK with the deal and reports that the Chiefs will get five draft picks for the wide receiver.

“Learned a long time ago that you can’t fall in love with every player,” James wrote on Twitter.