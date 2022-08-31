KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The premier flagship location for the Kansas City Chiefs-themed gym is opening in the Country Club Plaza right on time for the first Red Friday of the year.

Chiefs Fit – Country Club Plaza, located at 612 W 47th Street, will open to members on Thursday, September 8.

The multi-level facility will be filled with Chiefs-branded weights and machines, as well as cardio equipment and an extensive list of amenities.

On top, members will find a rooftop terrace with a turf training area, additional fitness equipment and a private member lounge.

“Anyone who has been to the Overland Park location in the past year knows how great the amenities at Chiefs Fit are, and we know the Plaza location will offer all of that for our members, and more,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan said.

Chiefs Fit is a partnership with M6 Football founder Mark Mastrov and the Chiefs. The Country Club Plaza location will be the second location joining the Overland Park gym at 9290 Metcalf Avenue.