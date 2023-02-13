KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 2022 was a contract season for a number of Kansas City Chiefs players.

But now the Chiefs have several key names on their 2023 free agency list.

The most notable names are offensive tackle Orlando Brown, wide receivers Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back Jerick McKinnon.

Here is the full list of free agents.

G Nick Allegretti

TE Blake Bell

OT Orlando Brown

QB Shane Buechele

FB Michael Burton

S Deon Bush

DE Carlos Dunlap

TE Jody Fortson

WR Mecole Hardman

RB Ronald Jones II

CB Chris Lammons

RB Jerick McKinnon

DT Derrick Nnadi

DT Khalen Saunders

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

S Juan Thornhill

P Tommy Townsend

OT Prince Tega Wanogho

WR Justin Watson

DT Tershawn Wharton

OT Andrew Wylie

Both offensive tackles, multiple receivers/running backs/tight ends/defensive tackles make up most of these free agents.

The Chiefs have until March 7 to designate players with the franchise or transition tag.

A franchise-tagged player has his salary based on the top five salary cap hits at the position for the past five years; the transition tag uses the sum of the top 10 salary cap hits for the past five years. These are then divided by the total salary cap over those five years.

The team can replace most of these players with draft picks as well.

Here is the full list of draft picks so far.

Round 1, Pick 32

Round 2, Pick 64

Round 3, Pick 96

Round 4, Pick 123 (from MIA)

Round 4, Pick 135

Round 5, Pick 169

Round 6, Pick 198 (from MIA)

Round 7, Pick 228 (from ATL)

Round 7, Pick 252

Compensatory draft picks will most likely add to the list of draft picks. These picks include the net loss of compensatory free agents or the hiring of a minority employee as the head coach or general manager with a different team.

Those picks are announced shortly before the start of the NFL year, which is on March 15.

The Chiefs are estimated to have about $11 million in cap room to start the year with the draft beginning on April 27 at Kansas City’s Union Station.