HOUSTON, Texas — The Kansas City Chiefs overcame a rough start to beat the Houston Texans and conquer the AFC West for the seventh straight season.

The Texans jumped to a 14-7 lead in the second half after an Isiah Pacheco fumble gave Houston the ball in the red zone.

The Chiefs answered with a Marquez Valdes-Scantling touchdown but missed the extra point and went into halftime with a 14-13 deficit.

After hitting a field goal to take the lead and fumbling to the Texans, the Chiefs received five flags on the next drive that aided Houston to a touchdown and a 21-16 lead.

The Chiefs took the lead back at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a Patrick Mahomes touchdown scramble.

After a stop on defense, Harrison Butker missed a game-winning field goal with 10 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

After a Texans fumble, Jerick McKinnon ran the ball 26 yards to win the game. He finished the game with 122 total yards and two total TDs.

Mahomes ended the game with 336 yards, three total TDs and just five incompletions.

Travis Kelce led the receiving with 80 yards while Pacheco gained 84 yards on the ground.

JuJu Smith-Schuster surpassed 65 catches on the season and earned another $500K and hit his maximum catches incentive of $1.5M total.

Kansas City suffered 10 penalties for 102 yards; the penalties were mainly on defense and helped the Texans continue touchdown drives.

The Chiefs go come home next week and host the 7-7 Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve.