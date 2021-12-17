Chiefs hang tough in OT to beat Chargers on the road, now #1 seed in AFC

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 16: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts in the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, Ca. — Despite not having key defensive players Chris Jones, Willie Gay and L’Jarius Sneed and giving up 4280 yards, the Kansas City Chiefs defense was still the backbone of the team as they beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.

A pair of fourth-down stops on the goal line highlighted the defense in the first half.

Quarterbacks Justin Herbert (20-33, 217 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT) and Patrick Mahomes (20-29, 300 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) battled all night long as the Chargers displayed a more balanced attack with 159 rushing yards.

In the second half, both teams stalled at the goal line. With 9:29 to go in the fourth quarter, Mahomes had his pass tipped and intercepted by linebacker Uchenna Nwosu.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (12 carries, 59 yards, TD) scored on the next play to take the lead 21-13.

On the next drive, Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce (10 catches, 191 yards, 2 TDs) for 69 yards as he ran down to the one-yard line.

Two plays later, Mahomes hit wide receiver Tyreek Hill (12 catches, 148 yards, TD) for the touchdown; the Chiefs tied the game with a two-point conversion.

On the next drive, the Chargers went 75 yards down the field in 11 plays to take the lead 28-21.

With 2:19, the Chiefs started their drive on the 25-yard line. The Chiefs drove the field in 8 plays and one minute and three seconds to tie the game at 28.

The Chiefs stopped the Chargers and got the ball back with 17 seconds left; after a few plays, the Chiefs elected for overtime.

In overtime, it took five plays for the Chiefs to score off of a 34 yard Travis Kelce touchdown reception.

The Chiefs are now 10-4 and are the #1 seed in the AFC. The Chargers are 8-6, second in the AFC West and fifth in the AFC.