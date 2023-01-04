KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could once again be without their kicker for Saturday’s matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kicker Harrison Butker missed practice on Wednesday with back spasms.

Head coach Andy Reid said there’s a chance the Chiefs sign a kicker if Butker can’t play on Saturday.

L’Jarius Sneed (hip pointer), Skyy Moore (hand), Joe Thuney (ankle) and Mecole Hardman (pelvis) were all limited in practice. Hardman was also promoted to the active roster from injured reserve.

Reid said Moore’s hand is split open and swollen and had sutures put in.

Linebacker Nick Bolton is also on the injury report with a rib injury but was a full participant on Tuesday and Wednesday.