KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has had quite a season so far.

Butker has been back for three games after missing time with an ankle injury.

Since he’s been back, he’s missed three field goals, including a field goal and an extra point against the Tennessee Titans last week.

He said he’s still not 100% but is good enough to be on the field.

“When I’m out there, I’m obviously doing the best I can with what my body can do. I think the most important thing is being out there,” Butker said Wednesday.

“I’ve been really confident and really positive with everything, but you just always gotta keep improving.”

With replacement kicker Matthew Wright signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers, special teams coordinator Dave Toub said he has all the faith in Butker.

“I’m not concerned about Butker, really,” Toub said.

“He’s got a lot of pelts on the wall for us, he’s won football games, (and) he’s a Super Bowl winner. He’s a guy that I know he’s going to bounce back from this little dip right now that he’s had,” he added.

“He’s coming off the injury, he mentioned that. Those are all things that I know he’s going to be better in the next kick. He’s going to make the next kick. He’s going to get on a streak, and he’s going to be good for us down the road. Full confidence in Harrison.”

Butker said he’s still working at improving every day.

“My mind tells my body to do certain things, and it’s just not happening every single time,” Butker said. “It’s that consistency aspect, not the power, the ability to go out there. It’s just the consistency aspect is what I gotta get better at.”

With gusty winds expected on Sunday, Butker will have to work through more adversity than just his body, but the team is behind him 100%.